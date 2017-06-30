Violent Femmes Summer 2017 w/Echo & The Bunnymen

Event time: 7:30pm

Violent Femmes

Summer 2017

Echo & The Bunnymen

Friday, July 21

Gates Open 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

Pizza Shuttle – Click for Specials

TWO rock innovators together for ONE night! VIOLENT FEMMES and ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN. Together Live at Milwaukee's most beautiful outdoor concert venue: BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office on Friday, April 7 from 10am – 6pm in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ( “Ticketmaster Express x93 automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast x93 at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.