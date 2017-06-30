Violent Femmes Summer 2017 w/Echo & The Bunnymen

BMO Harris Pavilion 200 N. Habor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7:30pm

Violent Femmes

Summer 2017

Echo & The Bunnymen

Friday, July 21

Gates Open 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

TWO rock innovators together for ONE night! VIOLENT FEMMES and ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN. Together Live at Milwaukee's most beautiful outdoor concert venue: BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office on Friday, April 7 from 10am – 6pm in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ( “Ticketmaster Express x93 automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast x93 at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Info
BMO Harris Pavilion 200 N. Habor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
