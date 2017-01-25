Voodoohoney & Reginald Baylor Studio Valentine's Soiree w/B~Free, Tarik Moody, Christopher DeAngelo Gilbert, Lex Allen, Ahvant Soul & guests

Event time: 8:30pm

Whether you’re looking for love, already in a long-term relationship or just feeling the first pangs of puppy love, this year’s Valentine’s Soiree has the music that will spark your desires. A joint venture of VoodooHoney Records and Reginald Baylor Studio, the night features a full range of Milwaukee’s emerging and mature talents and promises to be a night of charged with passion and romance.

The evening at Company Brewing kicks off with Tomas Antonic’s solo guitar jazz ballads during the “aphrodisiac dinner service x93 curated by the restaurant’s chefs especially for this evening. VoodooHoney Records Executive Director Jay Anderson calls Antonic “the most talented guitarist of his age group playing in Wisconsin. He’s got the drive and the passion, all he cares about is sounding his best. x93 Audiences have been impressed by both Antonic’s technical ability and emotional expression.

Next, acclaimed dancer and all-around bon vivant Christopher de Angelo Gilbert offers a special "Chicago stepping" dance class for beginners. Music lovers will recognize the always-dapper Gilbert for his work with New Age Narcissism and his memorable emcee performances throughout the city. Gilbert, the in-house choreographer for VoodooHoney, recently directed the dancers on the Tribe Uncovered show at Turner Hall.

Primed with new dance moves, audiences will be ready to experience the incomparable Soul/R&B group Ahvant Soul, featuring the legendary Jon Pierre Gee. Gee’s career spans some 45 years opening for everyone from James Brown to Stevie Wonder and includes his 20-year partnership performing with Kat Webb. Although they’ve toured all over the world, they call Milwaukee home and grace this city with a dedication to mentoring young musicians.

Next, Singer/Producer B-Free’s ensemble have teamed up with DJ Tarik Moody to curate a tribute to 1980s love songs covering music from Marvin Gaye, Anita Baker, Michael Jackson and many more. B-Free has chosen many of her favorite Milwaukee singers to join her set. Moody then continues spinning to the songs of New Age Soul Singer Lex Allen, known for his uniquely stylish sensuality.

Throughout the evening, models will be floating around the venue wearing clothing by Heidi Witz Design and Annie's Vintage Clothing & Rarities.

Music begins at 8:30, February 11 at Company Brewing, 735 East Center Street. $10 at the door.

Price: $10