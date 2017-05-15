[ ] w/Isaiah Joshua

Event time: 8pm

Milwaukee's Isaiah Joshua is no stranger to multitasking on stage. Fresh from a performance in the Wonder Uncovered concert where he played tenor saxophone, organ and sang in a vocal quartet, he is looking ahead to his own concert series, a celebration of his 30th birthday. "The Wonder Uncovered show was a lot of fun. Organizer Dave Wake did a great job putting that together. I'm definitely taking a cue from him for my birthday project," said Joshua.

Project is the operating word as Joshua's 30th birthday celebration and live music series will span three days, (May 19 - 21) at three venues, with three bands and will feature Joshua on three different instruments. Friday, May 19 he brings six piece math pop band aptly named [ ] to Gibraltar located at 538 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee. Saturday, May 20 the Jazz Estate, located at 2423 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee welcomes his jazz piano trio Quorum for the late night set from 11:30 p.m. until close. On Sunday, May 21, Joshua's actual birthday, the series concludes at Company Brewing, located at 735 E. Center Street, Milwaukee as Joshua leads his new jazz quintet And/Ampersand on alto saxophone.