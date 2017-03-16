A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf

Google Calendar - A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf - 2017-04-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf - 2017-04-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf - 2017-04-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf - 2017-04-13 00:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 5-7pm

A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf

Three local artists share their walks in the woods, observations, sightings and wild foraging in Riverside Park. Artist speak at 6pm, light refreshments provided. Show runs through June.

Thursday, April 13th

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Visual Arts
Google Calendar - A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf - 2017-04-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf - 2017-04-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf - 2017-04-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf - 2017-04-13 00:00:00