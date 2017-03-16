A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf
A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf
Three local artists share their walks in the woods, observations, sightings and wild foraging in Riverside Park. Artist speak at 6pm, light refreshments provided. Show runs through June.
Thursday, April 13th
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
For everyone | Free - donations appreciated
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Visual Arts