Event time: 5-7pm

A Walk In The Woods and Mostly Milwaukee Mushrooms - Tonia Kountz, Daniel Stauff and Bridget Wolf

Three local artists share their walks in the woods, observations, sightings and wild foraging in Riverside Park. Artist speak at 6pm, light refreshments provided. Show runs through June.

Thursday, April 13th

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated