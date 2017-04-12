Off the Wall Theatre presents: The Fantasticks

Event time: April 20-30. Curtain Times Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm Sundays at 4:30pm

The Fantastic Fantasticks

Off the Wall Theatre reaches for a bit of magic in its production of the world's longest running musical, The Fantasticks.

Director Dale Gutzman, who has previously done the show five times, brings to the intimate Off The Wall Theatre a personal, touching and beautiful version of this most beloved musical.

With Music Direction by the very versatile Donna Kummer and Technical Direction by wizard David Roper, an aura of fantasy and romance will fill the tiny theater space.

Gutzman has gathered together a multi-talented cast as well. Jeremy C. Welter plays El Gallo, the hypnotic, charismatic narrator. Maura Atwood who sparkles on stage, plays the young dreamer Louisa. Daniel Slattery brings his considerable charm to Matt the boy who loves her. And as the fathers of the children, Gutzman relies on two Milwaukee theatrical veterans... Marilyn White and Carole Herbstreit-Kalinyen. Milwaukee favorites Tom Marks and Lawrence J. Lukasavage play the old Shakespearean Actor and his inept sidekick. Frank O'Dwyer is perfect as the Mute and Sandy Lewis plays the Handy-person.

This is the perfect time for a warm, fuzzy, funny, romantic musical. A perfect time to remember the best times of our lives.

A perfect time to fall or re-fall in love.

A perfect time for The Fantasticks.

See it for the first time, or visit it again. Bring your whole family.

Price: $30