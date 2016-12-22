Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Simply put; Warren B Hall is not what you're expecting. He purposely avoids using the white vs black angle done by many mainstream black comedians. Daring to be different, Warren chooses to focus on funny! Earlier this year Warren was seen on the FOX TV show "Laughs", he's also a regular on the Bob and Tom Morning Show. More importantly, Warren has gone overseas and performed for our troops stationed in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan...not once or twice, but FIVE times. His style is original, relatable and definitely funny. Don't take his word for it, see some of the funny for yourself.