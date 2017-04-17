Watercraft Lending Orientation
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: Sunday, April 30th and each Sunday 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM each Monday 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Watercraft Lending Orientation
Contributing members can borrow our canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards for free! To take advantage of this benefit, become a contributing member, then take this one hour, on land, orientation covering our lending policies and procedures, as well as an overview of the safe use of this equipment. Formerly known as the ‘Water Safety Course’, this orientation is a requirement of our watercraft lending benefit.
Sunday, April 30th
and each Sunday 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
each Monday 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
414-964-8505
For adults | Free - donations appreciated | Membership required to borrow watercraft