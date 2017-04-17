Event time: Sunday, April 30th and each Sunday 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM each Monday 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Watercraft Lending Orientation

Contributing members can borrow our canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards for free! To take advantage of this benefit, become a contributing member, then take this one hour, on land, orientation covering our lending policies and procedures, as well as an overview of the safe use of this equipment. Formerly known as the ‘Water Safety Course’, this orientation is a requirement of our watercraft lending benefit.

Sunday, April 30th

and each Sunday 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

each Monday 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

For adults | Free - donations appreciated | Membership required to borrow watercraft