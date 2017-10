Waukesha BluesFest: Steve Cohen & Little Maddie (1pm), Ol' Style Skratch (2:30pm), Altered Five Blues Band (4pm), The Paul Nelson Band (5:30pm), The Kinsey Report (7pm), Ana Popovic (8:30pm)

Naga-Waukee Park (Delafield) 651 Highway 83, Delafield, Wisconsin 53018