Waves, Impressions, Traces

Event time: July through September 2017 Opening Reception: Thursday, July 13th, 2017 | 5 - 7 pm. Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday Noon - 5 p.m.

Sarah Eichhorn Allowing nature to take its course, Sarah’s handwoven shibori tapestries showcase organic patterns and textures that are reminiscent of ripples in a pond, clouds in the sky, or shadows at sunset. Each weaving is naturally dyed and connects us to familiar memories of the outdoors.

Laura Priebe Laura grew up with nearby woods and water that were alive with friends. Her sculpture and drawings fulfill a quest to protect the freedom within this land, within this water, for all life. Her artwork is a language constructing abstract sensualities and realistic representation of natural forms and elements, teaching love and respect for the needed assurances all living things on earth require. To this day, all life on earth depends on water. History of the Silurian period, when this area was completely covered in water, has added for her another adventure into the water critters living then, based on fossils.