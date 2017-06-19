Event time: 7:30 PM

THE WAYWARD WOMEN

written by Jared McDaris

directed by Christopher Elst

A new Elizabethan five-act sex comedy pitting hapless men against

ferocious Amazons. Cordelius, a Swiss Nobleman, and his bondman Julian

are cast by mischance upon the isle of Amosa, where women rule and men

are the gentler sex. The Duchess Penti Celia welcomes them to the

Festival of the New Moon, but celebrations are marred by the

egomaniacal sparring of the wastrel knights Dame Anu (the virtuous)

and Dame Grendela (the fartuous). Posturing, singing, squabbling,

seducing, and all manner of cunning color the Dames' plots to

embarrass and one-up one another, and the poor men soon find

themselves hapless pawns in their game. With overt nods to Hamlet and

MacBeth, and some allusion to other Shakespeare classics, The Wayward

Women is a comedy-pastoral about generational norms, fluid morality

(and gender roles), and good-old-fashioned sex.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, July 12th 7:30PM (Preview)

Thursday, July 13th 7:30PM

Friday, July 14th 7:30PM

Saturday, July 15th 7:30PM

Monday, July 17th 7:30PM (Artist's Night)

Wednesday, July 19th 7:30PM

Thursday, July 20th 7:30PM

Friday, July 21st 7:30PM

Saturday, July 22nd 7:30PM

at The Alchemist Theatre

House opens 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Estimated running time is 100 minutes, not including a 15 minute intermission.

THERE WILL BE NO LATE SEATING, and NO REFUNDS for those who arrive

late. Please allow plenty of time for traffic, finding the theatre,

and parking.

Price: BUY TICKETS for just $18 AT: https://www.theaterred.com/shows/index.php?show=24