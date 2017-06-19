The Wayward Women
The Alchemist Theatre 2569 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Bayview, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 7:30 PM
THE WAYWARD WOMEN
written by Jared McDaris
directed by Christopher Elst
A new Elizabethan five-act sex comedy pitting hapless men against
ferocious Amazons. Cordelius, a Swiss Nobleman, and his bondman Julian
are cast by mischance upon the isle of Amosa, where women rule and men
are the gentler sex. The Duchess Penti Celia welcomes them to the
Festival of the New Moon, but celebrations are marred by the
egomaniacal sparring of the wastrel knights Dame Anu (the virtuous)
and Dame Grendela (the fartuous). Posturing, singing, squabbling,
seducing, and all manner of cunning color the Dames' plots to
embarrass and one-up one another, and the poor men soon find
themselves hapless pawns in their game. With overt nods to Hamlet and
MacBeth, and some allusion to other Shakespeare classics, The Wayward
Women is a comedy-pastoral about generational norms, fluid morality
(and gender roles), and good-old-fashioned sex.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Wednesday, July 12th 7:30PM (Preview)
Thursday, July 13th 7:30PM
Friday, July 14th 7:30PM
Saturday, July 15th 7:30PM
Monday, July 17th 7:30PM (Artist's Night)
Wednesday, July 19th 7:30PM
Thursday, July 20th 7:30PM
Friday, July 21st 7:30PM
Saturday, July 22nd 7:30PM
at The Alchemist Theatre
House opens 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Estimated running time is 100 minutes, not including a 15 minute intermission.
THERE WILL BE NO LATE SEATING, and NO REFUNDS for those who arrive
late. Please allow plenty of time for traffic, finding the theatre,
and parking.
Price: BUY TICKETS for just $18 AT: https://www.theaterred.com/shows/index.php?show=24