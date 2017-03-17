Welshly Arms w/Dan Rodriguez

Event time: 8pm

Welshly Arms

with special guest Dan Rodriguez

Wednesday, April 19

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Welshly Arms combines a shared love of blues, rhythm & soul and good ol’ rock and roll, to create a fresh throwback sound that represents their Midwestern roots. Don’t miss some of alt-rock’s newest up and comers at The Back Room at Colectivo this spring.