Welshly Arms w/Dan Rodriguez
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Welshly Arms
with special guest Dan Rodriguez
Wednesday, April 19
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Welshly Arms combines a shared love of blues, rhythm & soul and good ol’ rock and roll, to create a fresh throwback sound that represents their Midwestern roots. Don’t miss some of alt-rock’s newest up and comers at The Back Room at Colectivo this spring.
Live Music/Performance