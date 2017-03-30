The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder"

Event time: Show times: 7:30 pm April 21, 22, 28 and 29 and at 2 pm April 30

BY STEPHEN SONDHEIM AND GEORGE FURTH

April 21, 22, 28, 29,

and 30, 2017

West Allis Central Auditorium,

8516 W. Lincoln Avenue

The esteemed and retired Dr. Conrad Bering has selected, out of countless applicants, several individuals for private as well as Group therapy. It seems this Pulitzer Prize- winning doctor might be writing another book and it further seems these patients might be his subjects.

Price: Tickets: Adults $15, Seniors and Students $13. http://westallisplayers.org/ for info.