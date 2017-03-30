The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder"

Google Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-30 00:00:00

West Allis Central High School 8516 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53227

Event time: Show times: 7:30 pm April 21, 22, 28 and 29 and at 2 pm April 30

BY STEPHEN SONDHEIM AND GEORGE FURTH

April 21, 22, 28, 29,

and 30, 2017

West Allis Central Auditorium,

8516 W. Lincoln Avenue

 

The esteemed and retired Dr. Conrad Bering has selected, out of countless applicants, several individuals for private as well as Group therapy. It seems this Pulitzer Prize- winning doctor might be writing another book and it further seems these patients might be his subjects.

Price: Tickets: Adults $15, Seniors and Students $13. http://westallisplayers.org/ for info.

Info
West Allis Central High School 8516 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53227 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-30 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-29 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-28 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 Google Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder" - 2017-04-22 00:00:00