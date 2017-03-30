The West Allis Players presents: "Getting Away with Murder"
West Allis Central High School 8516 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53227
Event time: Show times: 7:30 pm April 21, 22, 28 and 29 and at 2 pm April 30
BY STEPHEN SONDHEIM AND GEORGE FURTH
April 21, 22, 28, 29,
and 30, 2017
West Allis Central Auditorium,
8516 W. Lincoln Avenue
The esteemed and retired Dr. Conrad Bering has selected, out of countless applicants, several individuals for private as well as Group therapy. It seems this Pulitzer Prize- winning doctor might be writing another book and it further seems these patients might be his subjects.
Price: Tickets: Adults $15, Seniors and Students $13. http://westallisplayers.org/ for info.