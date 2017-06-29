The West Allis Players presents: Jesus Christ Superstar
West Allis Central High School 8516 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53227
Event time: 7:30 pm July 21,22,28 and 29 2 pm July 23 and 30
July 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2017 at 7:30 pm
July 23 and 30, at 2:00 pm
A rock opera with
lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
It is the retelling of the final days of Christ set to an exciting musical score.
JCS was made into a movie in 1973, and was followed by national
theatrical tours that are still being performed today.
Price: Tickets $20, $18 $12 westallisplayers.org 414-604-4900, ext. 5912
Info
Theater & Dance