The WhiskeyBelles

Event time: 8:00 PM

With Hank Williams passion, Carter family harmonies, and a little “Hee Haw x93 mixed in for good measure, this all-female traditional country and Americana trio will make anyone a country fan! The ‘Belles are widely known for captivating shows featuring their own take on classic and obscure vintage-country, Americana, folk-revival and roots-country tunes, with their witty originals sprinkled in. They’ve been compared to the Pistol Annies, Dixie Chicks and The Trio (Dolly Parton, Emmy Lou Harris & Linda Ronstadt), with personalities as big as the Texan skyline to boot.

Price: PREMIUM $20 | STANDARD $17