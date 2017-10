×

While frontman Cullen Omori set off on a solo careerafter the breakup of the late, beloved Chicago power-pop ensemble SmithWesterns, his former bandmates Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich started their ownnew group called Whitney. It didn’t take long for the indie-pop group to findan audience: Their debut album Light Upon the Lake thrust them into thelimelight last year, thanks to infectious summer jams like “The Falls x93 and “GoldenDays, x93 which offset the group’s lush instrumentals with breezy vocals and alighthearted, feel-good air. The record raked in rave reviews from publicationslike Paste and Pitchfork, and earned the band a vocal fan in Sir Elton John, whowas so enthusiastic about the record that

for a New York Times magazine feature last fall.