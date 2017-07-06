Wild One: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

×

Comecelebrate motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally atthe H-D Museum™. The 15th annual Knucklehead Company Reunion hosts an antiquemotorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authenticmotorcycle field games like the slow race and plank ride. The Ives BrothersCycle will thrill the audience with Wall of Death Stunt Shows, powered bySailor Jerry®, and be sure to check out the special summer exhibit, “The Raceof Gentlemen, x93 on display at the Museum through September 4.

Stickaround for the after-party concert with live music from The Telltale Signs andspecial $10 after-hours admission into “The Race of Gentlemen. x93 With so much tosee and do, plan to spend the day at the H-D Museum™!

Scheduleof Events:

9 a.m.-6 p.m. H-D Museum™ Admission

9 a.m.-5 p.m. H-D® Motorcycle Demo Rides – Model Year 2017 Motorcycles

9 a.m. Vintage Bike Show Check-In / Registration

10 a.m. Ives Brothers Cycle Wall of Death powered by Sailor Jerry

11 a.m. Ives Brothers Cycle Wall of Death Performance

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Concessions & Sailor Jerry Bar

11:30 a.m. Vintage Bike Show Judging by Knucklehead Company

12 p.m. Motorcycle Field Games Round #1

12 p.m.-8 p.m. Norman’s Garage by Sailor Jerry featuring Pinstriping by Pinstripe Legends & Sailor Jerry Cocktail Bar

1 p.m. Ives Brothers Cycle Wall of Death Performance

2 p.m. Motorcycle Field Games Round #2

3:30 p.m. Ives Brothers Cycle Wall of Death Performance

4 p.m. Vintage Bike Show Awards / Motorcycle Field Games Awards / Raffle Winners Announcement

5:30 p.m. Ives Brothers Cycle Wall of Death Performance

5:30-8 p.m. After Party with Live Music by The Telltale Signs / $10 TROG Exhibit Admission / Sailor Jerry Cocktail Party

Harley-Davidson®Motorcycle Demos

Demo thelatest Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and find your perfect match. Demo rides arefree. Available bikes vary. Come early to register and ride all day. Demoriders are required to possess a valid motorcycle operator's license and be atleast 18 years of age. Demo riders and passengers are required to wear aproperly-fitting, D.O.T. certified helmet and other appropriate riding gear(including eye protection, shirt, full-length pants, and closed-toed shoes)while riding in the demo event.

AntiqueMotorcycle Ride-In Show Classes: Stock Knucklehead / Custom Knucklehead /Sidevalve / Panhead / Shovelhead / Other Pre-1970 American Made / $20 entry perbike with proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.