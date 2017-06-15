Event time: 9am-6pm

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Harley-Davidson Museum®

July 8, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Come enjoy a vintage 1940’s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum . The 15th annual Knucklehead Company Reunion hosts an antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games like the slow race and plank ride. All this and more celebrating our motorcycle heritage with vintage style.

Antique Motorcycle Ride-In Show Classes: Custom Knucklehead / Sidevalve / Panhead / Shovelhead / Other Pre-1970 American-Made / $20 entry per bike with proceeds going toward Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Visit the Harley-Davidson Museum® from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day - for full admission prices, visit h-dmuseum.com.