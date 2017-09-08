Will Hoge

Google Calendar - Will Hoge - 2017-09-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Will Hoge - 2017-09-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Will Hoge - 2017-09-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Will Hoge - 2017-09-29 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Alt-country singer/songwriter, Will Hoge, returns to Milwaukee. Known for his earthy, boots-to-the-dirt sound, the prolific songwriter will be performing at The Back Room @ Colectivo with music that spans his 10 album catalog, including his latest album, “Small Town Dreams x93.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Will Hoge - 2017-09-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Will Hoge - 2017-09-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Will Hoge - 2017-09-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Will Hoge - 2017-09-29 00:00:00