Will Hoge
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Alt-country singer/songwriter, Will Hoge, returns to Milwaukee. Known for his earthy, boots-to-the-dirt sound, the prolific songwriter will be performing at The Back Room @ Colectivo with music that spans his 10 album catalog, including his latest album, “Small Town Dreams x93.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance