Willy Wonka Jr.

Event time: 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

The search for a Golden Ticket is on! In this fun-filled musical based on Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel, a sweet-natured boy named Charlie Bucket and four other Golden Ticket winners get the tour of a lifetime in a mysterious candy-maker's fantastical factory! Willy Wonka and his band of Oompa Loompas lead Charlie, the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde, and television junkie Mike Teavee through a labyrinth of lemon drops, life lessons, and giggles galore. Featuring talented local actors, plenty of surprises, and many memorable songs—including "The Candy Man," "I Want It Now!", and "Pure Imagination"—Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is a scrumptious treat for the entire family.

Price: TICKETS $13, Student $10, Child $8, Lap $5