Wind Ensemble & Symphony Band: Hymns of Hope and Praise

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7:30pm

A celebration of wind band music influenced by hymns and faith-based songs from the Protestant Reformation and Renaissance.

Price: General - $12 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $8 Students and under 18 - Free Majors and Music Directors - Free

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
