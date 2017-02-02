Wind Ensemble & Symphony Band: Hymns of Hope and Praise
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7:30pm
A celebration of wind band music influenced by hymns and faith-based songs from the Protestant Reformation and Renaissance.
Price: General - $12 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $8 Students and under 18 - Free Majors and Music Directors - Free
