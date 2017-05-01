Windfall Theatre presents: By Jeeves

Event time: May 5-20.

Windfall Theatre concludes its 24th Season of bringing Fearless theatre to Milwaukee audiences staged in Windfall’s intimate performance space located at Village Church Arts, 130 East Juneau Avenue, in the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown theater district with the Milwaukee premiere of the rollicking musical BY JEEVES for an 8 performance run, May 5-20, 2017. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics and book by Alan Ayckbourn, BY JEEVES is a delightful treat for those new to P.G. Wodehouse’s beloved characters as well as longtime fans of the adventures of Bertram Wilberforce Wooster and his faithful valet the inimitable Jeeves.

Price: Tickets $20.00 Box Office: 414-332-3963 www.WindfallTheatre.com