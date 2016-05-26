Windy City Dueling Pianos

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 8:00 PM

Dueling pianos entertainment at its best! The most popular piano show in Chicago combines high-energy live music played on two pianos by two highly skilled entertainers with hilarious, interactive comedy. You’ll be dancing, clapping, laughing and singing to all of your favorite rock, country and pop hits. And try to name a song they don’t know—they have over 1,000 songs in their repertoire!

Price: PREMIUM $22 | STANDARD $19

