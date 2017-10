×

Join us for our 24th Annual Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting on Saturday, March 18 from 7-10 p.m. In addition to having the opportunity to sample a huge variety of fine wines, craft beers and delicious chocolates, you'll also have the chance to enjoy entertainment from Dead Man's Carnival, a silent and live auction, exciting raffle prizes, a wine pull and more! All proceeds from the event support the special education, therapy and support services that St. Francis Children's Center provides to young children in our community.





TICKET INFORMATION