Winter Music Series: The Chris Hanson Band with Robin Pluer

Event time: 4-6pm

The Chris Hanson Band has been a Milwaukee treasure bringing music

lovers together to enjoy Jazz, Swing, Country and Rockabilly, featuring

musician, composer Chris Hanson, singer Robin Pluer (a perennial WAMI

Award winner for best female vocalist), violinist Glenn Asch, guitarist John

Parrott, and bassist John Babbitt, If you've ever watched TV you've heard

Chris's music. Founder of MidCoast Music's Catalog through Warner

Chappell PM, Chris's compositions have been on 20/20, The Super Bowl,

Sex and the City, The Sopranos and countless other shows.

The concerts will be held at the Delafield History Center, 426 Wells St, Delafield, WI 53018. Soda, beer & wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $17 and $15 for seniors. You may purchase tickets at the SummerStage office at 412 Genesee Street in Delafield or online at www.summerstageofdelafield.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Hawks Inn Visitor Center during the hour prior to the performance. Please check to make sure the performance isn’t sold out.

For more information on future events and performances, please visit our website at

www.SummerStageofDelafield.org, or email us at info@summerstageofdelafield.org.