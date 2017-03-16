Wisconsin Philharmonic presents "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Event time: 7:30pm
Featuring:
Joshua Roman, cello
Sponsors: Don & Carol Taylor
Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride
Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor
Janacek: Sinfonietta
Czech out the final concert of the season, a tribute to the great Bohemian composers! Following the whimsical Bartered Bride Overture, Joshua Roman, considered the best of the new generation of cellists, performs the lyrical Dvorak concerto. The season ends with one of the most powerful works ever written for orchestra, the Janecek Sinfonietta.
Price: Call 262-547-1858, www.http://www.wisphil.org