Wisconsin Philharmonic presents "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Event time: 7:30pm

Featuring:

Joshua Roman, cello

Sponsors: Don & Carol Taylor

Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride

Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor

Janacek: Sinfonietta

Czech out the final concert of the season, a tribute to the great Bohemian composers! Following the whimsical Bartered Bride Overture, Joshua Roman, considered the best of the new generation of cellists, performs the lyrical Dvorak concerto. The season ends with one of the most powerful works ever written for orchestra, the Janecek Sinfonietta.

Price: Call 262-547-1858, www.http://www.wisphil.org