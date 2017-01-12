Wisconsin Philharmonic's Janboree Family Concert "Flake Out"
Carroll University 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186
Event time: 3pm
Janboree Family Concert "Flake Out"
Sunday, January 22, 2017, 3:00pm
Shattuck Music Center
218 N. East Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186
What will your kids tell their friends after they’ve conducted the Philharmonic?
Sing along to “Let it Go x93 & other winter favorites. Join us for an unforgettable musical experience; photos, videos & smiles encouraged.
Children FREE, Adults $10.
“Instrument Petting Zoo x93 starts at 2:00pm, concert starts at 3:00pm.
Get your tickets by calling 262-547-1858 or at the door.
Info
Carroll University 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186 View Map
Concerts