The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Joe Crookston

Event time: 7:30pm

Joe Crookston

Friday, April 7 - 7:30pm

UNITARIAN CHURCH NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road - Mequon

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present Joe Crookston on Friday, April 7th. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $15 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $19 at the door.

Discounts of $1 per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.

Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.

Joe Crookston - Songwriter, guitarist, painter, fiddler, slide player, eco-village member and believer in all things possible. He was named 2016 Folk Alliance International Artist-in- Residence and signed to Tamulevich Artist Management along with John Gorka and Peter Yarrow. His songs are universal, his rhythm infectious and in concert, he is funny as heck one moment and transcendent the next. His songs are being made into films.

