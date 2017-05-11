WKKV Milwaukee Music Seminar 2017: "How to Break into the Music Industry"

WHAT: iHeartMedia’sV100.7, Milwaukee’s Only Hip Hop and R&B, presents its 2017 Music Seminar,a music industry event that will bring singers, songwirters, producers andrecord label executives to downtown Milwaukee to discuss how to succeed in theindustry. The 2017 Music Seminar will also offer two panel discussions: The NewWay to Get in the Music Business, featuring Empire Distribution; and MusicMarketing & Management.

A personal Listen & Critiquesession will be held for attendees to have music industry professionals listento their music. Industry professionals will provide feedback on ways tocontinuously improve their craft and insight on how to get the attention oflabels as a professional artist.

General admission tickets are onsale for $30 and are required to attend both the main panel discussion andadditional activites. Additional panel discussions are an extra $20 each and ticketsto the Listen & Critique session are $50. For more details, visit http://v100.iheart.com/features/v1007-music-seminar-3088/#ixzz4fwRFTfAt.