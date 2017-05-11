WKKV Milwaukee Music Seminar 2017: "How to Break into the Music Industry"

WHAT: iHeartMedia’sV100.7, Milwaukee’s Only Hip Hop and R&B, presents its 2017 Music Seminar,a music industry event that will bring singers, songwirters, producers andrecord label executives to downtown Milwaukee to discuss how to succeed in theindustry. The 2017 Music Seminar will also offer two panel discussions: The NewWay to Get in the Music Business, featuring Empire Distribution; and MusicMarketing & Management.
A personal Listen & Critiquesession will be held for attendees to have music industry professionals listento their music. Industry professionals will provide feedback on ways tocontinuously improve their craft and insight on how to get the attention oflabels as a professional artist.
General admission tickets are onsale for $30 and are required to attend both the main panel discussion andadditional activites. Additional panel discussions are an extra $20 each and ticketsto the Listen & Critique session are $50. For more details, visit http://v100.iheart.com/features/v1007-music-seminar-3088/#ixzz4fwRFTfAt.
WHO: V100.7’s2017 Music Seminar Panelists:
Maurice White -Senior Vice President, E! Entertainment
Rico Love - Grammy WinningSinger/Songwriter
Chad Roper - Grammy NominatedProducer, Big Sound Music
Reza Sarrafieh - Vice President,Interscope Records
Tish Taylor - Tish Taylor 360Management
Luis Duran - Go Management
Ron Stewart - Atlantic RecordsPromotions
Alexis White - Epic RecordsPromotions
DJ Poison Ivy - Dallas Mavericks
Leroy Johnson - EmpireDistribution
Tamara Drake - Columbia Records
Norjon Headman - RCA Records
Drew Rives - Def Jam Records
Jason Griffiths - Capitol Records
Additional panelists will beannounced at a later date.
WHEN: Saturday, June 3 at 11a.m.
WHERE: WisconsinCenter
400 W Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53203
CONTACT: Bailey Coleman
ProgramDirector/mid-days
WKKV
414-944-5100
baileycoleman@iheartmedia.com