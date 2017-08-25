WMSE's 8th Annual Backyard BBQ: Koch - Marshall Trio (1pm), Whiskey of The Damned (2:10pm), Twin Brother (3:30pm), Diego's Umbrella (5pm), Alejandro Escovedo (6:30pm)

Event time: noon-8pm

n Saturday, Sept. 2, WMSE will host its eighth annual Backyard BBQ, an incredible day of music and fun at the Humboldt Park Band Shell. It's the station's small thank-you to its listeners and members for their continued support.

Set Times & Lineup -

1:00 - Koch - Marshall Trio

2:10 - Whiskey of The Damned

3:30 - Twin Brother

5:00 - Diego's Umbrella

6:30 - Alejandro Escovedo

Local restaurants: Foltz Family Market, Colectivo,

Nightmare's, Pig Tailz, Paulee's BBQ, Pedro's, and

Happy Dough Lucky, will provide the nutrients to keep you rocking all day long and one of our sponsors, MKE Brewing, along with our SMASH Ale 17 will be on tap (show your Sound Citizen sustaining member card and get $1 off). We'd like to thank Shepherd Express, Colectivo Coffee, Ticket King, Honeypie, Palomino, Burnhearts, MSOE, Battomi, Brady Street Futon, Bay View Neighborhood Association, Cafe Corazon, Beans and Barley and Milwaukee County Parks for making this event possible.