The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon

Event time: 11am-1:30pm

Join us in celebrating our 40th Anniversary at our annual luncheon! This year’s event, held during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, features a keynote from Elizabeth Smart, child abduction and sexual assault survivor who went on to establish her own foundation and author a book, “My Story. x93

April 26, the date of the luncheon, is Denim Day, an international day of awareness and support for sexual assault survivors, and we encourage all guests to join us in wearing denim in solidarity with survivors world-wide.

Timeline:

11:00am – noon:Registration, raffle sales, silent auction

12:00 – 1:30pm: Luncheon and program

The Womens Center, located in Waukesha, has been providing shelter, service and support to victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault for 40 years. We are proud of our history and remain committed to creating futures without violence.

Price: $85/person -- Table Sponsorships begin at $1500