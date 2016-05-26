Event time: 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM Fri and Sat.

A fresh and funny salute to Americana, The Wonder Bread Years starring John McGivern, is a fast-paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater. Audiences across the country are enjoying a show that not only restores a much-needed sense of wonder, but leaves audiences laughing and savoring the past like never before. From sitting at the kids table to riding in the way back of the Country Squire Wagon, The Wonder Bread Years is a comic bullseye for Baby Boomers everywhere.

Price: PREMIUM $40 | STANDARD $36