Event time: Oct. 6-Jan. 14, 2018. Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

This exhibition explores apocalyptic imagery in the visual culture of England from approximately 1750-1850, a period that was fraught with political tumult and societal anxiety as dramatic shifts were occurring both domestically and internationally. The World Turned Upside Down brings together paintings, drawings, political prints, pamphlets, and illustrated books that demonstrate the widespread anxiety toward the progress of modernity, and the extent to which the uncertainty of the future could be revealed through prophetic vision. The exhibition includes work by artists including Benjamin West, William Blake, and many others. The World Turned Upside Down: Apocalyptic Imagery in England, 1750-1850 is guest curated by Dr. Sarah Schaefer, Visiting Assistant Professor of Art History at University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. A publication accompanying the exhibition includes essays by Dr. Sarah Schaefer and Dr. Gerry Caravan, Assistant Professor of English at Marquette University.