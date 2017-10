WPC Concert Series presents Piano Arts Fellow Aleksandra Kasman

Event time: 3pm

PianoArts Fellow Aleksandra Kasman will present an exciting piano concert on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church at 3:00 pm. Her repertoire will include Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet , Beethoven Sonata no. 28 and Myaskovsky Sonata no. 2.

Price: Tickets: $10 general $5/students and seniors