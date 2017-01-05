Event time: GALLERY HOURS: Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Writing in Stone – Terese Agnew

Opening event: Friday, January 20, 2017 – 5pm to 9pm

Exhibition run-time: January 20 – March 25, 2017

Redline Gallery, an innovative artist-run exhibition, studio, and force for arts education in Milwaukee, and renowned artist Terese Agnew today unveiled plans for Writing in Stone, a compelling multi-media art experience that will have state-wide impact.

A large-scale, collaborative work that incorporates the work of dozens of artists, writers, historians, performers, and skilled craftsmen, Writing in Stone is an immersive art experience that honors transformative ideas and events from Wisconsin’s past. The exhibit will travel over the course of two years, beginning at Redline Gallery, 1422 N. Fourth St., on January 20, 2017, and moving to a series of other locations across the state through November 2018.

Writing in Stone will be open to the public at Redline Gallery from January 20, 2017, through March 25th, 2017. It will be exhibited at Viterbo University in La Crosse September 8th-13th, 2017 and The Watrous Gallery in Madison from September 16th- November 5th, 2017. More shows are in the works.