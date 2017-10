Israel’sDay of Remembrance honors veterans and fallen military personnel of the IsraelDefense Forces, other Israeli security services and victims of terror. Thisyear will commemorate 50 years since Jerusalem’s Reunification and the 6-daywar. Ceremony attendees are asked to wear white shirts.







■ Guest speaker: Izzy Ezagui







■ Bio: Izzy Ezagui, a decorated squad commander in the Israeli Defense Forces, isthe only soldier in the world who lost an arm in combat and returned to thebattlefield. While he continues to serve in an elite unit in the reserves, Izzyis an active and charismatic public speaker. The Algemeiner chose him as one of100 people positively influencing

Jewish life. Izzy has helped raise millions ofdollars for hospitals and charities such as the Birthright Foundation. He livesin Brooklyn.