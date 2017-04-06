Young Playwrights Festival Showcase 2016-17

Event time: May 4-7. 7:30pm Thurs.-Fri., 2pm & 8pm Sat., 2pm Sun.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will present its eighth Young Playwrights Festival Showcase this May, celebrating the winners of our local high school playwriting competition. Each of the three winning plays – SAYING GRACE by Alexandra Gieske, PRIDE & PANCAKES by Kyle Radomski, and THIS JUST IN… by Malaina Moore – will be presented at each performance. This year’s presentation will also feature an afternoon of Honorable Mention Staged Readings from three runner-up playwrights.

The Young Playwrights Festival Showcase 2016-2017 performs May 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Each performance will feature all three one-acts and a talkback. (The three honorable mention scripts will be read on May 6 at 2 p.m. These readings will be offered free of charge.) Tickets for the showcase are $18 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and MCT subscribers. Tickets are available Monday through Saturday from noon-6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office or by phone at (414) 291-7800. Tickets can be purchased online - 24 hours a day at milwaukeechambertheatre.com.