The Zach Petrini Band w/Jodee Lewis

Event time: 8pm

THE ZACH PIETRINI BAND RECORD RELEASE PARTY W/ SPECIAL GUEST JODEE LEWIS

Fri Mar 3 2017 8pm @ 224 W Bruce St. $10 (suggested)

Zach says "Pay what you can to get in the show". Get your advance tickets now for $10 or pay what you can at the door. Either way, just get to this show!

Nominated two years running for Best Band in Milwaukee (2014-2015, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee). the Zach Pietrini Band barrels through towns on rails laid by Gram Parsons & Ryan Adams. A 5-piece alt-country outfit, the band charges on with its newest release Highways and Heartache. Their sound consistently evolves, but doesn't stray from its roots of brutally honest and instantly familiar tavern tunes. The songwriting has "sharpened and become more focused" (Shepherd Express), with recent features on The Troubadour Show, and NoiseTrade. They are, as ever, driven by their desire to connect with people through the simple beauty of story and song.

2016 has been an incredibly exciting year thus far for Zach & the band. Between opening for Huey Lewis & The News, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, the band is gaining more traction that ever. They wrapped up two separate studio sessions which will result in the Record Release Party at Anodyne!

Jodee Lewis A native of the Missouri Ozarks, Jodee Lewis was raised on folk songs and honky- tonk, and her music reflects the best of both worlds. The Chicago Tribune says she is “a singer-songwriter whose outsized talent is as big as her voice, x93 and calls her first album,Whiskey Halo, an “impressive solo debut x93.

