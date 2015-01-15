Rated: R

Chris Hemsworth portrays Nicholas Hathaway, a legendary hacker who is serving a prison term when he is offered his freedom in exchange for catching a cyber-criminal (known as a blackhat) wanted by the U.S. government. Hathaway is given a team that attempts to stop the hacker from bringing down the global banking system using a code Hathaway developed. This film, writer-director Michael Mann’s pet project, was conceived after he visited the White House and learned of the incredible destructive potential posed by this threat. Passionate about educating the public through entertainment, Mann spent countless hours searching for ways to bring the workings of computers and hackers to life.