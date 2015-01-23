The Boy Next Door

Rated: R

Jennifer Lopez appears as the hot high school teacher who has sex with the precocious boy next door (Ryan Guzman). After separating from her husband (John Corbett), the teacher succumbs to the neighbor kid’s advances, only to realize she has made a terrible mistake. Knowing that exposing their secret will cost the teacher both her job and chance of reconciling with her husband, the neighbor boy reacts to her rejection by befriending the teacher’s son in order to spend time at her home, registering for her class and vandalizing her classroom. Unfortunately, we can’t sympathize with the teacher’s unforgivable act, or the waking nightmare that is her just desserts.