Rated: R

Sharlto Copley portrays Chappie, a robot intended to be a policeman in the brave new world of 2016. But Chappie’s designer Deon (Dev Patel), wants Chappie to make his own decisions, and so teaches the robot as if it was a human child. The idea of a sentient robot is unacceptable to the director (Sigourney Weaver) of robotic police, prompting her to order her weapons expert Vincent (Hugh Jackman), to terminate Chappie by any means necessary. This third collaboration between director Neill Blomkamp of District 9 and his favorite leading man, Sharlto Copley, features animation laid atop the actor’s performance of Chappie. Called “a poor man’s motion capture x93 by Copley, the result is surprisingly effective.