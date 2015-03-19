The Divergent Series: Insurgent

× Expand Photo Credit: Andrew Cooper / Lionsgate Four (Theo James) and Tris (Shailene Woodley).

Rated PG-13

In this sequel, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). Accompanying her is hunky boyfriend Four (Theo James), Tris’ younger brother Caleb (Ansel Elgort) and their friend, Peter (Miles Teller). The quartet finds shelter at the Amity compound, where they are comforted by Earth-motherly Johanna (Octavia Spencer). Soon, Four is reunited with his estranged mother (Naomi Watts), a factionless member determined to see the revolution succeed. Insurgent feels slow, but the film springs to life during its final 30 minutes. Capable of stepping into any of society’s five predetermined roles because she is its most powerful Divergent, Tris must pass five tests before receiving an ominous message contained in a mystery box. Fulfilling this destiny sets up the next two films, both of which are adapted from the final book in the trilogy.

Check out the trailer: