Rated: PG-13

Bianca (Mae Whitman) is a contented senior and member of her high school’s in-crowd until Wesley (Robbie Amell), the school’s most popular jock, informs her that she’s actually “The DUFF x93 (Designated Ugly Fat Friend) to her prettier, more popular friends (Skyler Samuels and Bianca Santos). Determined to overcome her DUFF label, Bianca enlists Wesley’s help to reinvent herself as a confident, hot girl. You’ve no doubt guessed that everyone learns important life lessons, but the message this film sends to pubescent girls is a mixed one at best.