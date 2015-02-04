× Expand Courtesy of Gkids

Rated: PG

Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is drawn in spare lines, pale colors and luminous shadows. It’s a children’s story about the enmity between mice and bears, and how one daring child-mouse steps across the barrier. The message is clear enough for a toddler to understand and is told with humor. Although it’s a Franco-Belgian production, Ernest & Celestine features an international cast of vocal talent, with Forest Whitaker, Paul Giamatti, the late Lauren Bacall and other actors lending their familiar voices.

1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 7 and 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15 at UW-Milwaukee Union Theatre as part of the Festival of Films in French. Admission is free.