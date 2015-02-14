Fifty Shades of Grey

Rated: R

Literature student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) is surprised to be offered the plum job of appearing as billionaire Christian Grey’s (Jamie Dornan) girlfriend. Before long she’s falling for her handsome boss, who introduces Anastasia to his sex room, filled with BDSM (Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission) equipment and toys. Anastasia is surprised and shocked to find herself the star of Grey’s sexual fantasies. Her journey of freeing her mind and body to this forbidden world constitutes the heart of this story. Adapted from the best-selling novel frequently panned by critics, the film version cuts both the number of sex scenes and graphic content to maintain an R rating. The question is whether the story retains enough titillating content to please its fanbase.