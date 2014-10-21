Film Clips: Oct. 21

John Wick R

When a random act of violence results in the death of his beloved dog, widower and ex-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uses his skills and knowledge to hunt down and kill the offenders. Reeves, now 50, may qualify as an aging action star, but judging by his appearance and physicality, he neither looks his age, nor is hindered by it (he receives further help from the same stunt man he used during the Matrix series). The film creates an interesting assassins’ universe that is supported by private clubs providing weapons, body-disposal services and other forms of assistance. Praised for an action sequence that fills and continues throughout its second act, the film benefits from well-choreographed action that promises to please genre fans in a way we haven’t been pleased in far too long. (Lisa Miller)

Ouija PG-13

When a group of friends use a Ouija board to make contact with their recently deceased classmate, they inadvertently release a demonic spirit that has attached itself to the letter-selecting board game. Released just in time for Halloween, the film’s trailer features a mix of cliché and sinister shocks, as one young person after the next is possessed or spirit-napped or worse. Numerous failed attempts later, the survivors trick the genie back into its planchette, but seriously...how much blood must be spilled before kids learn to let sleeping genies lie? (L.M.)