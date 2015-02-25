× Expand Photo by Frank Masi, Â© 2015 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC

Rated: R

An attractive rookie con artist, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie), is mentored by seasoned grifter Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) until romance blossoms, prompting Nicky to break off both their personal and professional associations. Three years pass and Nicky is running a big con on a Buenos Aires billionaire when Jess shows up, running her own, opposing con. Can Nicky put aside his feelings for Jess to pull off his scam? Originally slated to play Jess, Kristen Stewart quit the film, citing her and Smith’s age difference. Three months Stewart’s junior, Margot Robbie stepped in and she has since battled rumors of an onset romance with Smith.