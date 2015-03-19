The Gunman

× Expand Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein / Distributor: Open Road Films Sean Penn as Jim Terrier and Mark Rylance as Cox

Rated R

Seven years after executing a hit on an African official, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn) is short one girlfriend (Jasmine Trinca) and suffering from PTSD. Then an attempt on his life sends Terrier to London. He enlists help from former associate Stanley (Ray Winstone) and their investigation leads to Barcelona. Terrier meets Felix (Javier Bardem), a businessman with stakes in Africa and a romantic attachment to Terrier’s ex-girl. Then she is kidnapped and Terrier risks everything to rescue her—even trusting an Interpol Agent (Idris Elba) of dubious allegiance. Penn co-wrote this script fashioning himself as a former Special Forces soldier. He must have thought, “If Liam Neeson can do it, so can I. x93 Ah, but Neeson possesses that particular set of skills...

