The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

In the final installment of the three-part film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit , the dragon Smaug abandons his cave of treasures to unleash his wrath upon the hapless inhabitants of Lake-town. Also assailed by Saruman’s (Christopher Lee) army of orcs, Gandalf the wizard (Ian McKellen) unites dwarves, men, elves and hobbits in an effort to defeat specially designed orc beasts that include one serving as a battering ram, others built with catapults attached to their backs, and giants wielding enormous rocks and chains. With battles dominating this CGI-heavy chapter filmed in 3D, director Peter Jackson’s film will have no problem hitting the billion-dollar benchmark set by his previous five installments. Thirteen years later, the world remains inspired by a body of work that we are loathe to see come to an end, but if it must, it’s good that it goes out on a high note.