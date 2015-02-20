Hot Tub Time Machine 2

× Expand Photo credit: Steve Dietl (c) 2015 Paramount Pictures Corporation

Rated: R

After a group of partying buddies discovered a hot tub capable of transporting them through time in the original film, Lou (Rob Corddry) capitalized on his future knowledge to gain great wealth by creating the Internet. However, not everything has gone according to plan when Lou and fellow hot tub travelers Jacob, Nick and Adam (Clark Duke, Craig Robinson and Adam Scott taking over for the absent John Cusack) decide to take another stab at hot tub time travel. The quartet is appalled to learn their actions have made the future totally lame. Back and forth they go, getting younger and older, but no wiser, as they attempt to fix what they’ve broken.

Warning: Red Band Trailer