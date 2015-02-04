× Expand Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Rated: PG-13

Alien royalty has seeded Earth to produce a youth serum that will grant immortality to the elite. Following the death of the Queen of the House of Abrasax, her children Balem (Eddie Redmayne), Kalique (Tuppence Middleton) and Titus (Douglas Booth) learn of an additional heir meant to protect Earthlings from being harvested. She is Earth-dwelling Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis), an unsuspecting janitor. To survive and save humankind, Jupiter must trust interplanetary warrior Caine Wise (Channing Tatum), who appears to inform Jupiter of her destiny and the mortal danger she confronts. A jumbled story that often fails to make sense, Jupiter Ascending was secretly screened at the Sundance Festival where it received a negative response. Warner Brothers poured boo-coo bucks into the film’s special effects, but it was too late to fix its flawed script from the Wachowski siblings.